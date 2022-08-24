Darya Dugina: She died for Russia, says father, Alexander

Hundreds of mourners gathered for the memorial ceremony of Darya Dugina the daughter of Alexander Dugina, Russia’s president Vladimir Putin’s political ally who was killed by a car bomb on Saturday.

At the solemn event, Dugina’s father, popularly known as Putin’s brain extolled his daughter’s patriotism.

‘‘She had no fear when we spoke for the last time, she said dad I feel like a warrior, a hero and I want to be like that. I don’t want any other destiny, I want to be with my people and my country,’’ he said.

Dugina also spoke about how his daughter will love to be mourned and remembered.

‘‘She had only one wish, do not remember me, do not glorify me, fight for our great country, protect our faith, love our Russian people,’’ he said.

He further said that his daughter’s death can only be justified by the victory of Russia

‘‘The price that we have to pay can be justified by only one thing, the achievement of victory, she lived in the name of victory, our Russian victory,’’ Dugina said.

According to the investigation committee Ms Dugina, 29, had died after an explosion of her car on the road outside Moscow. It is widely reported that her father was the main target of the attack.