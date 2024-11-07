Cyber diplomacy roundtable to address cybersecurity

Today in Washington D.C, the Centre for Cyber Diplomacy and Leadership (CCDL) and George Washington University are having the African Ambassadorial Cyber Diplomacy Roundtable at the city view room, George Washington University, 1957 E St NW, Washington, DC.

This exclusive event is a gathering of African ambassadors, U.S. government officials, and global industry leaders. The goal is to address pressing cybersecurity threats and enhance cross-border cooperation.

Keynote remarks will be given by Jennifer Bachus, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Cyberspace, welcome address by Vanessa Perry Interim, Dean of George Washington University Business School, and Digital Policy, and an engaging cyber diplomacy simulation exercise led by CCDL Co-Founders, Ambassador Omar Arouna and Pape Cissé.

The lineup of speakers include ambassadors from over twenty African nations, senior director, Technology Policy Global Government Affairs from CISCO, Eric Wenger, and key officials from the African Union Mission to the U.S.

The vision of the Centre for Cyber Diplomacy and Leadership (CCDL) is centred around enhancing cybersecurity understanding and practices among African leaders. The CCDL seeks to educate and empower these leaders, providing them with the necessary knowledge and tools to effectively address cyber threats and integrate cybersecurity into their national security strategies. They aim to bridge the knowledge and awareness gap between African decision-makers and their technical teams.

Share