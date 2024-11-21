Controversial Trump nominee for Attorney General pulls out after claims of sexual misconduct

Former US Congressman Matt Gaetz is withdrawing from consideration as President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general, he said in a post on X Thursday.

The former Florida lawmaker said he made the decision after meeting with senators Wednesday.

Trump’s selection of Gaetz came under heavy scrutiny, as the House Ethics Committee weighed releasing a report on allegations of wrongdoing, including “sexual misconduct and illicit drug use,” by the Republican.

Gaetz has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

The woman who says she had sex when she was a minor with then-Rep. Matt Gaetz told the House Ethics Committee she had two sexual encounters with him at one party in 2017, sources familiar with her testimony tell CNN.

The woman, who was 17 years old at the time, testified that the second sexual encounter, which has not previously been reported, included another adult woman. She also testified to both sexual encounters in a civil deposition as part of a related lawsuit, sources said.

