China, Nigeria explore new avenues of cooperation at BRICS summit

The 15th BRICS Summit held in Johannesburg has reignited hopes for enhanced cooperation between China and African nations, particularly Nigeria.

Chinese President Xi Jinping unveiled three key proposals during the summit, highlighting China’s commitment to Africa’s development. These proposals include the “Initiative on Supporting Africa’s Industrialization,” the “Plan for China Supporting Africa’s Agricultural Modernization,” and the “Plan for China-Africa Cooperation on Talent Development.” These initiatives aim to address critical aspects of Africa’s modernization and reflect China’s practical support for the continent’s growth.

China’s approach to Africa has shifted from mere assistance to fostering mutual benefit and sustainable development, emphasizing knowledge and skill transfer, according to YAN Yuqing, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos.

Last year, China’s total trade with Africa reached US$282 billion, solidifying its position as Africa’s largest trading partner for 14 consecutive years. Bilateral trade between China and Nigeria hit US$23.9 billion, approaching US$13 billion in the first seven months of 2023, making Nigeria China’s second-largest trading partner in Africa after South Africa.

President Xi Jinping’s vision aligns with the African proverb: “Better to teach a man how to fish than give him fish.” China’s investments and talent development projects in Nigeria emphasize mutual benefit and win-win outcomes, transitioning from “blood transfusion” to “blood creation” assistance, and focusing on sustainable development.

In a recent statement, President Xi Jinping reaffirmed China’s commitment to support Africa’s development, expressing China’s genuine desire to achieve shared prosperity with developing countries. This commitment is evident in projects such as the Lekki deep-sea Port, Lagos Blue Line Rail Project, and Lekki and Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone.

China’s presence in Nigeria extends to reputable companies like China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and China Harbour Engineering Company Limited. Chinese brands such as Huawei, Tecno, and Infinix enjoy high recognition, fostering goodwill and cooperation.

“Three months ago, I arrived in beautiful Lagos as the 8th Consular General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos. During this period, I have witnessed the well-being of Nigerian society and people’s livelihood created by Chinese-invested projects such as Lekki deep-sea Port, Lagos Blue Line Rail Project, Lekki and Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone,” Yuqing said. “The BRICS mechanism is the bright color that ignites infinite hope for the future of China and Africa. President Bola Tinubu adopted “Renewed Hope” as his election slogan, seeking to provide equality of opportunity, social justice, and prosperity for Nigerian people”

As China-Nigeria cooperation deepens, the BRICS mechanism emerges as a beacon of hope for Africa’s future. Nigerian President Bola Tinubu’s election slogan, “Renewed Hope,” resonates with the BRICS cooperation’s potential to provide equality of opportunity, social justice, and prosperity.

The inclusion of Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE as full members of BRICS and the welcoming of partner countries symbolize historic developments in the BRICS summit. Over 60 leaders from African countries and other emerging markets and developing nations convened in South Africa, reflecting the appeal of BRICS cooperation amid global challenges.

The age-old adage, “Hold a true friend with both hands,” encapsulates the enduring friendship between China and Nigeria. As they embark on a new chapter of cooperation under the BRICS Summit’s proposals, China and Nigeria aim to script a new era of China-Africa collaboration hand in hand.