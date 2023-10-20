Britain’s Rishi Sunak to visit Egypt to promote peace in Israel-Gaza talks

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to embark on a trip to Egypt on Friday as part of his Middle East tour aimed at advocating for peace and de-escalation of violence in the region following the recent Hamas attack on Gaza.

Sunak follows in the footsteps of other Western leaders who have recently visited Jerusalem to express support for Israel and to explore ways to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, as well as facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Sunak held discussions with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia.

During their meeting, he encouraged Saudi Arabia’s leadership in the region to promote stability, emphasising concerns about the potential for regional unrest stemming from the Hamas attack and Israel’s response.

In his upcoming talks in Egypt, Sunak’s office has stated that he will underscore the importance of preventing any further escalation in the region and the unnecessary loss of civilian lives.

The British Prime Minister’s visit to the Middle East is a demonstration of the international community’s commitment to finding a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflicts in the region.