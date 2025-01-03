Amber warnings for snow with ‘hazardous’ travel conditions in London

London is facing dangerously cold weather and possible snow this weekend, with health officials announcing a serious “amber” level alert for all of England through next Wednesday at noon. This alert means the cold could affect everyone’s health, not just those most at risk.

The warning is especially important for people who are 65 and older, as well as anyone with existing health conditions. These groups need extra care during this cold spell.

The cold has hit London hard, with temperatures dropping below freezing overnight. Friday morning felt like -4°C at 7 am, and even during the day, temperatures will barely reach 4°C.

Weather officials have issued two major warnings about snow and ice. The first covers Wales and central England, starting Saturday evening at 6 pm until Sunday noon. The second warning is for northern England, from Saturday night at 9 pm until Sunday at midnight.

Read Also: London Stock Exchange Group sells 4.92% stake in Euroclear for €455m

The weather could cause serious problems across the country. Some areas might get up to 30cm (about 1 foot) of snow, while most places will see between 3 to 7cm. This means we could see stranded vehicles, cancelled trains and flights, and power cuts. Some people living in rural areas might even be temporarily cut off from neighbouring towns.

London residents should prepare for possible snow during two periods: first on Saturday from 5 pm to 10 pm, and again from late Sunday night at 10 pm until early Monday morning at 2 am.

Dr Agostinho Sousa from UKHSA says: “The forecasted temperatures can have a serious impact on the health of some people, including those aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions, and it is, therefore, vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours that are most vulnerable. These people could be more at risk of heart attacks, stroke and chest infections as a result of cold temperatures.”

The main message from health officials is simple but important: during this cold spell, take time to check on people who might need extra help. This includes elderly neighbours and anyone with health conditions. The cold can be dangerous, but looking out for each other can make a big difference.

Share