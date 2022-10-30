59 dead, dozens wounded in Seoul Halloween stampede

Tragedy struck in Seoul, capital of South Korea on Saturday night after a stampede occurred in a Halloween street party held at the leisure district of Itaewonwhich.

More than 59 of the over 100,000 people at the event are feared dead.

Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, confirmed the incident to BBC.

“Death toll could grow as emergency workers were continuing to transport the injured to hospitals across Seoul,” Seong-beom said.

The fire chief disclosed that 13 of the dead people have been sent to hospitals while 46 others are still on the streets.

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol has called an emergency meeting regarding the incident.