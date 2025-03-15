The United States has long been a destination for immigrants seeking better opportunities, stability, and financial prosperity. Over the years, the U.S. has developed, with millions of foreign-born residents contributing to its rich diversity. The immigrant population in the U.S. shapes the nation’s cultural and economic landscape. Each group brings unique traditions, skills, and experiences that enrich American society.

According to the latest data here are the 10 countries with the highest immigrant populations in the U.S.

1. Mexico (11.2 million)

Mexico tops the list as the largest source of immigrants in the United States. With over 11.2 million Mexican-born residents, this group constitutes a significant portion of the total immigrant population. Mexican immigrants have played a crucial role in industries such as agriculture, construction, and hospitality.

2. India (3.0 million)

Indian immigrants represent the second-largest foreign-born population in the U.S., numbering around 3 million. Many Indian immigrants come to the U.S. for employment opportunities in the technology, engineering, and medical fields.

3. China (2.3 million)

China ranks third, with 2.3 million Chinese-born individuals residing in the U.S. Chinese immigrants contribute significantly to the education sector, as many arrive as international students before transitioning to permanent residency through employment-based visas or family sponsorship.

4. Philippines (2.0 million)

With approximately 2 million immigrants, the Philippines has a strong representation in the U.S., particularly in the healthcare industry. Many Filipino immigrants work as nurses, caregivers, and medical professionals, supporting the country’s healthcare system.

5. El Salvador (1.5 million)

El Salvador has a sizable immigrant population in the U.S., with about 1.5 million people. Many Salvadorans immigrated due to economic instability and violence in their home country, seeking better living conditions and job opportunities.

6. Vietnam (1.5 million)

Vietnamese immigrants, numbering around 1.5 million, have established strong communities in cities such as Houston, San Jose, and Los Angeles. Many arrived as refugees following the Vietnam War and have since built thriving businesses and communities.

7. Cuba (1.2 million)

Cuban immigrants, estimated at 1.2 million, have a notable presence in Florida, particularly in Miami. Many Cubans arrived under special immigration policies, such as the Cuban Adjustment Act, which allowed them to seek permanent residency more easily.

8. Dominican Republic (1.1 million)

The Dominican Republic is another major source of immigrants, with around 1.1 million Dominicans living in the U.S. Many have settled in New York and Florida, contributing to industries such as hospitality, transportation, and business.

9. Guatemala (1.1 million)

Guatemalan immigrants, also numbering around 1.1 million, have increased in recent years due to economic challenges and political instability in their home country. Many work in agriculture, construction, and service industries in the U.S.

10. South Korea (1.1 million)

South Korean immigrants make up another significant group, with about 1.1 million residents in the U.S. Many Korean immigrants have opened businesses, particularly in retail and food service, and have contributed to various professional fields, including technology and medicine.

