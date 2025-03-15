Top 10 countries with the largest migrant populations

Countries with the largest migrant population stand out as top destinations for providing opportunities for work, education, and a better quality of life.

Nations like the UAE, USA, and Germany are known for their economic opportunities, while others like Jordan and Saudi Arabia play significant roles in hosting refugees and migrant labourers.

Here are the top 10 countries with the largest migrant populations

1. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

With a staggering 88.0% of its population being migrants, the UAE tops the list as the country with the highest percentage of foreign-born residents. The nation’s economic policies, tax-free income, and thriving job market in sectors such as construction, finance, and tourism make it a magnet for expatriates. With a total of 8.7 million immigrants, the UAE scores 58.6, making it the most immigrant-dense nation globally.

2. United States of America (USA)

The United States remains the top destination in terms of absolute numbers, housing over 50.6 million immigrants, which accounts for 14% of its population. With a score of 58.0, the U.S. offers diverse opportunities for education, employment, and entrepreneurship. Its long-standing reputation as a land of opportunity continues to attract migrants from all over the world.

3. Kuwait

Kuwait follows closely with 73.0% of its population being migrants, totaling over 3.1 million people. The country’s labor market relies heavily on foreign workers, particularly in oil, domestic services, and construction. However, strict residency and citizenship laws present challenges for long-term integration.

4. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia, with a 39% migrant population, remains a significant hub for foreign workers. The Kingdom is home to approximately 13.4 million immigrants, primarily from South and Southeast Asia, employed in industries such as oil, construction, and domestic services. The country ranks fourth with a score of 35.4.

5. Oman

Oman’s expatriate community makes up 47% of its total population, with 2.37 million migrants residing in the country. Its labour market is largely dominated by South Asian workers, contributing to the nation’s economic growth. However, recent nationalisation policies have aimed to balance the number of local and foreign workers.

6. Luxembourg

A small but highly developed European nation, Luxembourg has a 48% migrant population, amounting to nearly 300,000 people. Its strong financial sector, high salaries, and favorable work conditions make it an attractive destination for expatriates from across Europe and beyond.

7. Singapore

Singapore’s strategic location, strong economy, and world-class infrastructure attract a high percentage of immigrants. With 43% of its population being foreign-born (approximately 2.5 million people), Singapore remains a global hub for finance, technology, and trade. Its immigration policies ensure a steady influx of skilled professionals and entrepreneurs.

