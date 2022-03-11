Abimbola Odedeyi, Country Manager Nigeria, Unlimint

Abimbola Odedeyi is a seasoned professional with over 11 years’ experience in the financial services industry and her expertise cuts across sales, business development, strategic partnerships, key account management, customer service in the commercial and retail banking as well as in the payment space.

She has worked in two of the top 5 banks in Nigeria (Guaranty Trust Bank, United Bank for Africa) before progressing to Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System where she strategically partnered with stakeholders in the financial services industry (federal and state governments, deposit money banks, microfinance banks, mobile money operators, payment service operators and fintech companies) in facilitating quite a number of digital payment projects worth over $1billion in value.

She is currently Unlimint’s Country Manager in Nigeria and works with stakeholders in the financial services industry in identifying and aggregating local and international alternative payment methods.

Founded in 2009, Unlimint is a global fintech company that offers a large portfolio of financial services – from acquiring (payment processing) to banking and banking as a service.

They have 16 offices all over the world, including London, Sao Paolo, Frankfurt, Singapore, Mexico, and Lagos, and they serve merchants across various industries ranging from Airlines to Gaming to e-commerce to e-learning.

Read also: IWD: LAPO gifts 6 women N1.8m for contribution to Nigeria’s economy

Their vision is to enable Nigerian customers make payments to merchants via their preferred payment method.

Her role as the Country Head is to liaise with the stakeholders in the financial industry to identify, aggregate, and make all local and international alternative payment methods available to their merchants.

On women in STEM, Abimbola says the low ratio of women to men in the fintech and STEM fields is alarming however, she believes the future is very bright for STEM women, especially with the increasing number of organisations that offer support through policies and career development opportunities for aspiring females in tech. She believes that these opportunities will not only protect women who are pursuing STEM and fintech careers, but also encourage women to stay in the STEM fields and climb through the ranks.

“I am also of the opinion that if we had more female voices in the fintech space, we would experience a shift in societal expectations for women, not only to allow them to enter the fintech/STEM space but also to support and encourage them to make a resounding success of their career while contributing their quota to the space and subsequently facilitating the growth of the economy at large.” She stated.

Odedeyi holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Ibadan and a Master of Business Administration from Bradford University School of Management. She is a member of the TGIC Board.