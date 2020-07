For the second year running, Signature 50 has unveiled Nigerians biggest corporations. The ranking, based on market capitalisation, is exclusive to companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Nigeria’s foremost multi-asset securities exchange offering equities, fixed income and Exchange Traded Funds. The 2020 ranking concluded in January shows Dangote Group is the most capitalised…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Month SUBSCRIBE