Recapitalisation: Small insurers have option of merger or squeezed out by competition Dec. 31 2020

Small-sized insurance companies that may not be able to meet 50 percent of the minimum paid-up share capital by December 31, 2020 as directed by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) will face severe competition that may squeeze them out of major businesses. For companies in this category, their best option will be to consolidate through…