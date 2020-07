ABIT Network has officially launched two of its apps on Google Play store, ABIT Farms and Abitrader, a move to make investing and trading more convenient, and provide alternatives for investors to diversify their portfolio. ABIT Farms is a generational agricultural investment platform that brings investors together to coinvest in long-term agriculture and earn returns…

