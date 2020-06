Access Bank’s chief executive officer, Herbert Wigwe has purchased additional 3.14million unit of ordinary shares worth N21.4 million in the tier-1 lender. Nigeria’s biggest lender by customer base in a disclosure to the Nigerian Stock Exchange noted that Wigwe purchased 3.09million unit of shares at N6.81 on the 15th of June 2020 and another 50,000…

