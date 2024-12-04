Trump’s DEA nominee, Chad Chronister, withdraws from consideration

President-elect Donald Trump has faced another setback in his cabinet selection process. Chad Chronister, the sheriff he chose to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), has withdrawn his nomination just days after being announced.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Chronister explained his decision: “Over the past several days, as the gravity of this very important responsibility set in, I’ve concluded that I must respectfully withdraw from consideration.”

Trump nominated Chronister on Sunday, highlighting plans to focus on stopping fentanyl from entering the United States through the Mexican border. The DEA is a federal agency responsible for enforcing drug laws in the country.

Chronister’s nomination was already facing challenges. Some of Trump’s supporters criticized him for arresting a Florida pastor during COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020. Additionally, experts noted that Chronister, despite having over 30 years of local law enforcement experience, might not have the broader background typically required for leading the DEA.

This is not the first withdrawal from Trump’s potential administration. Matt Gaetz, his initial pick for attorney general, also dropped out of consideration due to concerns about his past conduct.

