Trump rewards Elon Musk with leading role in government efficiency department

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 05: Elon Musk embraces Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds on October 05, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. This is the first time that Trump has returned to Butler since he was injured during an attempted assassination on July 13. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Donald Trump announced he’s chosen Elon Musk, currently the world’s wealthiest person, to help make the U.S. government run more efficiently. This appointment is significant because Musk has already supported Trump by donating millions to help him win the election.

Trump wants Musk to work alongside Vivek Ramaswamy, who also ran for president as a Republican. Together, they’ll lead something called the Department of Government Efficiency. Interestingly, this new department won’t be part of the regular government structure.

Trump explained their job in his own words: they “will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies.”

Because this role is unofficial – meaning it won’t need Senate approval – Musk can keep running his companies: Tesla (which makes electric cars), X (his social media platform), and SpaceX (his rocket company). The department will work with the White House and budget office to change how government operates, aiming to bring a business-like approach that Trump says hasn’t been tried before.

They have until July 4, 2026 – America’s 250th birthday – to complete their work. Many people note that Musk, who Forbes magazine says is the richest person globally, could benefit greatly from Trump’s victory. This role could give him even more power to help his companies and get favourable treatment from the government.

