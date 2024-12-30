Trump loses appeal of Carroll’s $5 million defamation verdict

A federal appeals court just rejected Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn a $5 million judgment in the E. Jean Carroll case. Last year, a jury found that Trump sexually abused Carroll in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room during the 1990s and later made false statements about her.

Trump’s lawyers tried to argue that the court shouldn’t have allowed two other women to testify that Trump had also sexually assaulted them. They also claimed the “Access Hollywood” recording, where Trump made crude comments about grabbing women, shouldn’t have been played at the trial. The appeals court disagreed with these arguments. They stated plainly: “Mr. Trump has not demonstrated that the district court erred in any of the challenged rulings.”

Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, was pleased with the decision, saying: “Both E. Jean Carroll and I are gratified by today’s decision. We thank the Second Circuit for its careful consideration of the parties’ arguments.”

According to Carroll’s testimony, she ran into Trump at the store where he asked for her help buying a gift for a female friend. They went to the lingerie department, where she says he pulled her into a dressing room and assaulted her. She managed to push him away and escape. She only told two friends at the time and kept quiet until 2019, when she revealed the incident in a magazine article.

The jury found Trump guilty of sexual abuse but not rape, ordering him to pay Carroll $5 million for both the abuse and for making false statements about her on social media in 2022. In a separate case this year, another jury ordered Trump to pay Carroll an additional $83.3 million for statements he made in 2019 and continued to make during the trial.

Trump continues to deny all wrongdoing. His campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung, called the case a “Democrat-funded Carroll hoax” and said they will keep appealing. Even last week, Trump was active on social media about the case, sharing posts questioning Carroll’s accusations.

This case is one of several legal challenges Trump faces as he prepares to return to the White House. He’s currently dealing with other legal issues, including challenging a felony conviction in Manhattan and suing The Des Moines Register over poll results. He recently won a $15 million settlement from ABC News in a separate defamation case.

