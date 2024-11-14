Here are the key appointments Donald Trump has made so far

Just days after his resounding victory in the November 2024 elections, US President-elect Donald Trump wasted little time in choosing officials to build his administrative team. Trump has started to select the people he wants to implement his “America first” policies on issues like the border, trade, and the economy.

Trump has already made several key appointments, including the White House Chief of Staff, and has also created a new Department of Government Efficiency.

Some of Trump’s notable appointments include:

Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk: Department of Government Efficiency

Trump appointed Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to head the newly established Department of Government Efficiency. This department will “spearhead efforts in my Administration to dismantle bureaucratic hurdles, reduce excessive regulations, cut unnecessary spending, and reform Federal Agencies,” according to Trump.

Susie Wiles: White House Chief of Staff

Susie Wiles, 67, was a senior advisor in Trump’s 2024 election campaign and a trusted member of his team. Wiles has deep political roots in Florida and is seen as the architect of Trump’s political comeback.

Mike Waltz: National Security Advisor

Mike Waltz, a former Army Green Beret and combat veteran of Afghanistan, has been selected as the new national security advisor. Waltz has been a vocal critic of President Joe Biden’s foreign policy, especially regarding China, Afghanistan, and Ukraine.

Tom Homan: Border Czar

Trump named Tom Homan, 62, as his “border czar,” saying that “there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders.” Homan was the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement leader under Trump’s first term and will now oversee a large-scale deportation program.

Elise Stefanik: US Ambassador to the United Nations

Trump has described Elise Stefanik as “an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter.” Stefanik, a 40-year-old New York representative, was among the House Republicans who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 victory over Trump.

Stephen Miller: Deputy chief of staff for policy

Stephen Miller, 39, will assume the role of deputy chief of staff for policy. Miller, an immigration hardliner, helped craft some of Trump’s most high-profile policies during his first term, such as the separation of migrant families.

Lee Zeldin: Environmental Protection Agency

Lee Zeldin, 44, has been nominated to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. Though he lacks environmental experience, he has been a loyal supporter of the president-elect and has pledged to support Trump’s plan to deregulate energy extraction and cut regulatory red tape.