Trump picks Sean Duffy as transportation secretary

Donald Trump has chosen Sean Duffy, a former Wisconsin Representative who also hosted shows on Fox Business News, to be his transport secretary.

If he gets approved for the job, Duffy will be in charge of a huge department that handles all types of transport – from aeroplanes and cars to trains and buses. He’ll control a budget of about £110 billion, plus he’ll manage money from President Biden’s big infrastructure plan from 2021, which includes funding for electric car charging stations.

“I’m eager to help you usher in a new golden age of transportation,” Duffy wrote on social media.

Trump wants to undo President Biden’s rules about car emissions. He plans to start this process as soon as he takes office. Biden’s current rules require car manufacturers to cut their pollution by half between 2026 and 2032, and encourage them to make more electric vehicles.

Duffy will have several big challenges to tackle in his role. Deaths from traffic accidents have gone down recently but are still much higher than before COVID-19. In fact, the death rate is the highest it’s been since 2008, if you don’t count the pandemic years. He’ll also need to deal with companies like Tesla pushing for looser rules on self-driving cars.

Trump said Duffy will prioritize “Excellence, Competence, Competitiveness and Beauty when rebuilding America’s highways, tunnels, bridges and airports. He will ensure our ports and dams serve our Economy without compromising our National Security.”

