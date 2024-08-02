We’ll cane anyone who protest – Political thugs threaten Ondo residents

Protesters in Ondo state have been threatened by political youths in Ondo State not to join the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protests which started yesterday, August 1.

In a video seen by our correspondent on Thursday, the individuals were holding canes, while one of them said, “I’m at the front of the (All Progressives Congress) party Secretariat” with campaign banner of the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa opposite them.

BusinessDay reported that commercial activities in Akure, the Ondo state capital were on Thursday paralysed

Shops, banks, offices, supermarkets, and other commercial activities were shut down.

The protest which began yesterday followed the current economic hardship faced in the country.

Nigerians in the country had raised their voices to protest as a way of expressing their grievances against the high cost of living, hunger, high levels of unemployment, and limited access to quality education as major concerns amongst others.

In the video, the individuals were heard speaking Yoruba and claimed they’ve informed the state governor they were coming with canes to beat anyone who protested.

“Anyone we catch (protesting) will be beaten mercilessly. No protest. We’ve told the governor that we are coming with canes. We are not playing. SSA on youths is here,” they said.