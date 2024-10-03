We are revolutionising arbitrage trading in Nigeria – Kyvatron CEO

Bayo Chisom Iwu, founder/CEO of Kyvatron, a multinational arbitrage trading company, says his firm is changing the face of investment in Nigeria. Established in June 2022, Kyvatron specialises in sourcing commodities and currencies cheaply in bulk and reselling them at a profit.

Iwu’s vision for Kyvatron began as a solo endeavor, but he soon realised the need for a more professional approach to attract major investors. Today, Kyvatron boasts an impressive portfolio, with operations spanning the US, UK, China, and Nigeria.

The company’s focus on arbitrage trading eliminates risks associated with traditional investments. By sourcing currencies and commodities in bulk, Kyvatron capitalises on wholesale rates and resells at retail prices, generating consistent profits.

Kyvatron’s innovative approach has attracted numerous investors seeking to combat inflation and financial insecurity. The company’s stable trading profits have positively impacted many lives, with returns reaching up to 23 percent per month.

“We specialise in Yuan Arbitrage trading, sourcing Chinese currency in bulk and reselling for profit,” Iwu explained. “Our profit comes from sourcing things in bulk, and with cryptocurrency, we can move billions of naira quickly and efficiently.”

To mitigate risks, Kyvatron deals with established brands and reputable partners, ensuring secure transactions. The company’s use of stable coins like USDT, pegged to the US dollar, protects investors from market fluctuations.

