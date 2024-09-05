UN calls for sustainable business practices in Nigeria

United Nations (UN)

The UN Global Compact Network Nigeria, in collaboration with the United Nations Global Compact head office in New York, has called for a sustainable business practices in Nigeria.

This call was made during the recently organised Open House session tagged, ‘Sustainable business for the future’ to highlight the impact of sustainable practices on businesses and strategies for achieving corporate sustainability.

“We adopt a cross-sectoral approach. Our efforts extend beyond supporting large corporations; we also have dedicated programs to help SMEs scale their sustainability actions,” Tumi Onamade, chief operating officer (COO), UN Global Compact Network Nigeria, stated.

She introduced attendees to practical tools and methodologies designed to help them implement sustainable practices and navigate the complexities of integrating sustainability into their businesses.

She disclosed further that attendees gained insights into the benefits of participating in the UN Global Compact by exploring the intricate relationship between sustainability and business success.

Jessica Merhej, manager, Participant Engagement (Middle East & Africa), United Nations Global Compact, said that the session brought together a diverse group of companies from various industries and organisations.

She highlighted the importance of adopting the ten principles in the areas of human rights, labour, the environment, and anti-corruption.

Merhej further emphasised the need to scale up sustainability efforts and disclosed that about 39 percent of companies are setting ambitious targets aligned with societal needs.

She also disclosed that 53 percent of CEOs now consider extending sustainability throughout the supply chain to be the most significant challenge—a concern that has increased by 14 percent since 2019.

The session ended with a call to action, encouraging participants to drive positive change within their industries by joining the UN Global Compact and making tangible contributions to sustainable development.