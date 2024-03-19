UAE Visa update: Only Mauritius, Seychelles in Africa get easy entry, sorry Nigerians

In a move designed to boost tourism, the United Arab Emirates has significantly simplified its visa regime, granting visa-on-arrival access to citizens of 87 countries. Notably, Mauritius and Seychelles are the only African nations included in this update.

While 87 countries now enjoy visa-on-arrival privileges, it’s important to note the limited inclusion of African nations with countries like Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya currently excluded.

Previously, visitors from many countries required pre-arranged visas, often involving application fees and processing times. The new policy streamlines entry for a wider range of nationalities, including key markets like Argentina, Canada, China, France, Russia, and the United States.

Visa-on-arrival allows a 30-day stay with the option of a 10-day extension. Certain nationalities, not explicitly mentioned, are eligible for a longer 90-day visa upon arrival.

This reform underscores the UAE’s ambition to solidify its position as a global tourism hub. Dubai, home to international airline Emirates, is a major beneficiary, attracting visitors for leisure, business, and conferences.

Here is a full list below

Albania

Andorra

Argentina

Austria

Australia

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Barbados

Brazil

Belarus

Belgium

Brunei

Bulgaria

Canada

Chile

China

Colombia

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

El Salvador

Estonia

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Honduras

Hungary

Hong Kong

Special Administrative Region of China

Iceland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Kazakhstan

Kiribati

Kuwait

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Maldives

Malta

Mauritius

Mexico

Monaco

Montenegro

Nauru

New Zealand

Norway

Oman

Paraguay

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Republic of Ireland

Romania

Russia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

San Marino

Saudi Arabia

Seychelles

Serbia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

The Bahamas

The Netherlands

UK

US

Ukraine

Uruguay

Vatican

Hellenic

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Armenia

Fiji

Kosovo