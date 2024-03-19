UAE Visa update: Only Mauritius, Seychelles in Africa get easy entry, sorry Nigerians

In a move designed to boost tourism, the United Arab Emirates has significantly simplified its visa regime, granting visa-on-arrival access to citizens of 87 countries. Notably, Mauritius and Seychelles are the only African nations included in this update.
While 87 countries now enjoy visa-on-arrival privileges, it’s important to note the limited inclusion of African nations with countries like Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya currently excluded.
Previously, visitors from many countries required pre-arranged visas, often involving application fees and processing times. The new policy streamlines entry for a wider range of nationalities, including key markets like Argentina, Canada, China, France, Russia, and the United States.
Visa-on-arrival allows a 30-day stay with the option of a 10-day extension. Certain nationalities, not explicitly mentioned, are eligible for a longer 90-day visa upon arrival.
This reform underscores the UAE’s ambition to solidify its position as a global tourism hub. Dubai, home to international airline Emirates, is a major beneficiary, attracting visitors for leisure, business, and conferences.
Here is a full list below
Albania
Andorra
Argentina
Austria
Australia
Azerbaijan
Bahrain
Barbados
Brazil
Belarus
Belgium
Brunei
Bulgaria
Canada
Chile
China
Colombia
Costa Rica
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
El Salvador
Estonia
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Honduras
Hungary
Hong Kong
Special Administrative Region of China
Iceland
Israel
Italy
Japan
Kazakhstan
Kiribati
Kuwait
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malaysia
Maldives
Malta
Mauritius
Mexico
Monaco
Montenegro
Nauru
New Zealand
Norway
Oman
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Republic of Ireland
Romania
Russia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
San Marino
Saudi Arabia
Seychelles
Serbia
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
Solomon Islands
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
The Bahamas
The Netherlands
UK
US
Ukraine
Uruguay
Vatican
Hellenic
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Armenia
Fiji
Kosovo