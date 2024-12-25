Two die, four injured in Edo road crash

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC )

Two people have been reported killed in an accident that occurred in the Ikhinero community on the Benin-Agbor Road in Edo State.

It was gathered that four other passengers in the affected vehicles sustained varying injuries.

Confirming the accident, the state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Cyril Mathew, in a statement on Tuesday. said three vehicles were involved in the crash and attributed the cause to excessive speed, cautioning motorists against over speeding.

He said, “The accident happened around 6:10 pm along the Benin-Agbor Road by the Guinness depot due to speed.”

Mathew explained that six people, including two male adults and four female adults, were involved in the accident, adding that two died while four others were injured.

He noted that the injured victims were rushed to a hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were deposited in a morgue.

Cyril further urged motorists to prioritise safety, obey traffic rules and regulations, avoid night journeys and drunk driving, and always fasten their seat belts to ensure safe travel during the yuletide.

