Tinubu to security officers: Follow human rights conventions in dealing with protesters

Amidst growing complaints about high handedness of security operatives in dealing with #EndBadGovernance protesters, President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, directed security agencies to maintain peace in line with human rights conventions

This is coming amidst fear that about 40 persons have been killed in the last three days of protests, although the police have denied the claims.

But President Tinubu, in his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, directed security operatives to “continue to maintain peace, law, and order in our country following the necessary conventions on human rights, to which Nigeria is a signatory.”

Safety and security of all Nigerians are paramount

Tinubu, who expressed sadness over the loss of lives to the protests, said he was speaking with “heavy heart and a sense of responsibility, aware of the turmoil and violent protests unleashed in some of our states.”

He also noted that amongst the protesters were young Nigerians who desired a better and more progressive country where their dreams, hopes, and personal aspirations would be fulfilled.

“ I am especially pained by the loss of lives in Borno, Jigawa, Kano, Kaduna and other states, the destruction of public facilities in some states, and the wanton looting of supermarkets and shops, contrary to the promise of protest organisers that the protest would be peaceful across the country. The destruction of properties sets us back as a nation, as scarce resources will be again used to restore them.”

Tinubu commiserated with the families and relations of those who have died in the protests, saying that further bloodshed, violence and destruction must end.

He assured that “ as President of this country, I must ensure public order. In line with my constitutional oath to protect the lives and property of every citizen, our government will not stand idly by and allow a few with a clear political agenda to tear this nation apart.”

The president appealed to the protesters to sheathe their swords, suspend the protests and urged the organisers to create room for dialogue

“Under the circumstances, I hereby enjoin protesters and the organisers to suspend any further protest and create room for dialogue, which I have always acceded to at the slightest opportunity.

“Nigeria requires all hands on deck and needs us all – regardless of age, party, tribe, religion or other divides, to work together in reshaping our destiny as a nation. To those who have taken undue advantage of this situation to threaten any section of this country, be warned: The law will catch up with you. There is no place for ethnic bigotry or such threats in the Nigeria we seek to build.”

He noted that Nigeria’s democracy will progress when the constitutional rights of every Nigerian are respected and protected. “Our law enforcement agencies should continue to ensure the full protection of lives and properties of innocent citizens in a responsible manner.”