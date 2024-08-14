Tinubu arrives Equatorial Guinea for three-day visit

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, for a three-day official visit to honour the invitation of President Teodoro Mbasogo.

The Gulfstream aircraft conveying Tinubu and his key aides touched down at the Saint Isabel Airport, Malabo, at 02:07 pm local time, where he was received by the Equatorial Guinean Prime Minister, Mrs. Manuela Roka Botey.

During his visit, President Tinubu will meet his Equatorial Guinean counterpart, Teodoro Mbasogo, at the Presidential Villa, where both leaders will hold talks and witness the signing of agreements, particularly on oil and gas and security.

Wednesday’s trip is Tinubu’s first official outing to the Central African country.

It is also the seventh African state he is visiting and his 22nd foreign destination since assuming office about 15 months ago.

Accompanying Tinubu on this trip are the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, and other members of his cabinet who will be involved in the