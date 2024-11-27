Tinubu appoints Abiola’s son, Jami’u, as SSA on linguistics, foreign matters

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Jami’u Abiola, son of late Moshood Abiola, as senior special assistant to the president on linguistics and foreign matters.

Segun Imohiosen, director of information, office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), in a statement, said the appointment takes effect from November 14, 2024.

“This is in line with the provisions of the Certain Political and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc) Act 2008, as amended”

Until his appointment, Jami’u has served as the special assistant to the president on special duties in the Office of the Vice President.

The statement said President Tinubu tasked the appointee to work closely with the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new assignment.

