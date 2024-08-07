Stock market records first post-protest gain

Nigeria’s equities market on Wednesday recorded its first gain this week following the bear reign during the peak of now muted hunger protest.

More investors bought shares of Oando, United Capital, IMG, Red Star Express, and RT Briscoe. Twenty-seven stocks gained while 22 stocks recorded price decline.

The market rose by 0.20 percent at the close of trading while investors gained N97billion.

Oando gained N3.05 or 9.98 percent, from N30.55 to N33.60. United Capital gained N1.45 or 9.90 percent, from N14.65 to N16.10. IMG rose by N1.55 or 9.87 percent, from N15.70 to N17.25.

Red Star Express increased by 38kobo or 10 percent, from N3.80 to N4.18, while RT Briscoe moved up by 10kobo or 9.90 percent, from N1.01 to N1.11.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and equities market capitalisation increased from preceding day’s lows of 96,928.52 points and N55.033trillion respectively to 97,098.98 points and N55.130trillion.

The market’s return year-to-date (YtD) has increased to 29.88 percent. In 9,744 deals, investors exchanged 636.5million shares worth N12.76billion.

Access Holdings, United Capital, GTCO, Veritas Kapital and UBA were actively traded stocks.