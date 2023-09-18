Stable naira, fiscal policy rejig key to woo US investment- Adeyemo

Wally Adeyemo, U.S. deputy treasury secretary, said that a stable naira, sound fiscal policies, ending corruption and ensuring transparency are needed to attract investment and spur growth in Africa’s largest economy.

Adeyemo made the remarks on Monday during a visit to Nigeria where he met with officials and business leaders to discuss ways to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

“The United States is looking forward to collaborating with Nigeria as it develops an economy that benefits all Nigerians, and foreign direct investment (FDI) will flow into the country when its macroeconomic policies are fully implemented,” Adeyemo said while addressing the audience at the Lagos Business School.

Adeyemo noted that progress in expanding economic opportunities in Africa’s most populous nation has been slower than expected.

In fostering partnership with the US, he noted four things, Nigeria needs a stable naira, sound fiscal policies, root out corruption in the business environment and protect the integrity of Nigeria’s financial system.

Details later…