Society of Physiotherapy reiterates commitment to support FG in COVID-19 fight

The Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP), the umbrella body of all physiotherapists licensed in Nigeria, has reiterated its commitment to helping the Federal Government fight against COVID-19 which is now present in the 36 states of the country.

Commending the efforts taken so far in ebbing the spread by the federal government and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 The National President of NSP, Rufai Yusuf Ahmad said in a statement that members of the body were ready to support the government in fighting the deadly virus.

“The Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy and its members located in the 36 states and the FCT are committed to helping the federal government in this fight against COVID-19.

“Guidelines have been released to educate the Nigerian populace on exercise habits during the lockdown. This will help mitigate the ever-growing obesity pandemic and mental health issues associated with movement restrictions,” he said.

He noted that utilization of key rehabilitation experts like the physiotherapists was yet to be optimized by the government in the strategic planning to mitigate the spread and management of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

Ahmad went on to clarify the roles of the physiotherapists in the fight against the pandemic, and emphasized on the importance of team work with physiotherapists inclusive, arguing that such had been noted to have facilitated the recovery of the UK’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson from COVID-19 and helped infected patients that fully recovered countries like in China, UK, US, and other European countries.

“COVID-19 is now a pandemic affecting many countries globally and Nigeria is not left out. For COVID-19 patients, the initial respiratory physiotherapy priority is to keep the airway clear and unobstructed of sputum to enable sufficient oxygen to the lungs. This can be achieved with appropriate and early chest physiotherapy involving but not limited to Positioning, Bronchial hygiene, Respiratory facilitation, techniques to improve lung volumes, drainage, and others,” he said.

NSP believes that (in line with their colleagues in other climes) respiratory physiotherapy and functional rehabilitation will play a vital role in helping to tackle this crisis. Hence, the organisation is building capacity for its members but still needs support from the federal government.

Ahmad said some physiotherapists have received extended infection control training for COVID-19 and are updating themselves with the latest evidence-based clinical practice but they need more inclusion in these trainings by the federal government.

As of the time of filing this report, Nigeria has recorded 3912 cases with 679 recovered patients. While 117 people have died from the virus, the president expressed fears over the overwhelming effect the increasing number of cases would have on the country’s squalid and weak health system.

“For many of these patients, rehabilitation to regain function and independence will continue after discharge from a hospital, with the collaborative support of social, community care and Physiotherapy services,” he said.