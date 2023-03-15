Sim for Rivers: Consolidation and continuity agenda

Of all the governorship candidates that will slug it out this Saturday, March 18, 2023, it is only Similiaiyi Fubara (Sim) the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that has anchored his quest on continuing what Governor Nyesom Wike is doing.

Most others are offering the opposite. But in addition to what Wike is doing, Sim or Fubara is offering empowerment, economic programmes and job creation to complement infrastructural development for which Wike is famous.

Governor Wike has constructed about 12 flyovers in PH and numerous road projects. He has come to be known as ‘Mr. Projects’ and had won countless awards including one from the FG led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Many have however countered that Rivers State has slumped to all time low on employment and poverty ratings.

Most others have promised to go straight to these areas that Wike seemed to ignore. This seems to put Fubara in the hard place as he preaches continuity.

Countering this notion, however, former commissioner of information and communications in the state, Opobo-born Ibim Semenitari, tried to project Sim in better light away from the shadows of Governor Wike.

Ibim said:”Since his surface in the Rivers State polity, throwing his hat into the ring as a worthy flagbearer for the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the March 11 governorship election in the state, Siminialayi Fubara has brought a lot of dynamics and intrigue to Rivers state’s local politics.”

She said Fubara has received endorsements from a number of stakeholders in the state and even from beyond, including powerful traditional rulers, state government officials, and business moguls.

Ibim referred to a November 8, 2023 poll commissioned by Atedo Peterside-led ANAP Foundation and conducted by NOI Polls which had predicted that Fubara has an advantage over others in the opposition.

Nigeria’s polity has fast changing as people care less about flowering words and empty promises coming from, sometimes, most irresponsible and unresponsive and nonchalant desperate politicians.

As it stands today in Rivers State, the political family led by Governor Nyesom Wike that threw up Fubara has left no one in doubt that it was ready for governance and to wipe away developmental deficits in the State. Today, visiting Rivers state has become a dream of every Nigerian. One visit gets you hooked. Infuriating traffic is gone with over 15 flyovers and most forgotten roads recovered.

What is Sim sustaining?

Ibim says at a time when most states in Nigeria are facing one security challenge or the other, the Wike led government has been able to keep the state safe and free from any sort of hooliganism. Those who came to court for trouble were chased very far away from the boundaries of the state.

For empowerment, she went on, the State has empowered more Riveriens than ever, creating opportunities for the youths, women and the aged, Of course health is one of the major indices of measuring development, Rivers State government has made a statement in this area.

In rural development, there is hardly any local government and communities that have not had its major roads and economically viable ones paved by notable construction firms with high standards.

She says the elders of the State are happy and the youths are full of hope while the women can now happily give in for babies.

In all these feats under Wike’s administration, she says one thing about it is that Fubara played vital and strategic roles in all. “He understands the intricacies of governance, interest aggregation and harmonisation.

“Meanwhile, he is a seasoned Accountant, astute administrator and obstinate expert in negotiations.”

In the heat of the campaigns, according to her, there have been harvests of new converts and new supporters for Fubara.

With these developments, the odds favour Siminalayi Fubara and in the next three weeks, he would predictably coast home with victory for the Peoples Democratic Party.