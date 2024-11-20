Sade Balogun of Amen City Ltd Introduces Tiara Estates

Luxury Living meets Convenience

Every day in Amen City is a serene and peaceful one. The picturesque environment, with the warmth of the Nigerian sun peeking through your windows. You step out of your beautifully designed home, breathe in the fresh air, and take a stroll with your family through the lush greenery surrounding your community.

Welcome to Tiara Estates, the latest luxury real estate development by Amen City, nestled within the master-planned community of Amen City Ltd.

Sade Balogun, CEO of Redbrick Homes International Ltd, has a vision for luxury living that goes beyond mere bricks and mortar. “We’re not just building homes; we’re creating a lifestyle,” she explains.

TIARA is in a class of its own. It is situated along the corridor of the Lekki International airport. Apart from having the world class infrastructure that we are known for. The Estate will also have a mini golf course and an helipad.

Tiara Estates offers the unique opportunity to build your dream home to your specifications. With land available for purchase, you can:

Design and build your home with your choice of architecture and interior design while choosing from various plot sizes to suit your needs.

Enjoy flexibility in the construction timeline and budget while benefitting from Redbrick Homes’ expertise and support throughout the building process.

With exquisitely designed homes with premium finishes, spacious living areas, bedrooms, bathrooms, and state-of-the-art security systems and infrastructure, Redbrick Homes’ attention to detail creates an unparalleled living experience.

“We understand that luxury living is not just about the physical space; it’s about the lifestyle,” CEO Sade explains. “That’s why we’ve carefully curated every detail to ensure Tiara Estates provides an unparalleled living experience,” she added.

Going further, Sade Balogun explains that “Tiara Estates is more than just a development; it’s a community. We’re proud to offer a truly unmatched lifestyle.”

