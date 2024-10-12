Today, “buying crypto” goes far beyond simply adding digital coins to a wallet. It’s a ticket to a world of rewards and perks that can seriously boost earnings.

This piece explores three offerings shaping the crypto scene. First, Binance’s Pre-Market Trading service for Launchpool tokens lets users access tokens ahead of their market debut. Then, there’s Fuse’s Charge platform, a Web3 banking service for SMEs, combining crypto ease with classic banking features.

Finally, Plus Wallet’s Refer to Earn program enables users to earn from their trading as well as from the activities of those they refer. This continuous reward stream makes it easy to build passive income over time. Its user-friendly and intuitive design adds to its appeal. By offering everyone more control, freedom, and income opportunities, Plus Wallet has risen as one of the best digital crypto wallets on the market.

Binance Unveils Pre-Market Trading for Launchpool Tokens

Binance has introduced a new Pre-Market Trading service specifically for its Launchpool tokens, allowing users to buy and sell tokens before they officially hit the spot market.

Through Binance Pre-Market, users subscribed to Launchpool can now capitalize on early price movements while enjoying the same competitive fees Binance usually offers. Tokens listed for this service undergo Binance’s vetting process, ensuring security and reliability. While similar services are offered by Bybit and Coinbase, Binance’s approach directly involves the actual tokens rather than derivatives, making it a unique addition to the platform’s ecosystem.

Fuse Introduces Non-Custodial Web3 Banking for SMEs

Fuse has rolled out Charge, a non-custodial Web3 banking service that aims to simplify digital payments for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Charge’s services cater to modern businesses by offering a seamless mix of crypto and fiat solutions like invoicing, cross-border payments, and fiat on-ramps.

This platform is tailored for SMEs looking to benefit from low transaction fees, pegged at just 0.5%, while retaining full control over their assets. With Web3 security and API integration, Charge’s design brings a reliable and accessible option to a growing digital payments market.

Here’s How to Earn Consistent Rewards with Plus Wallet

Plus Wallet has earned widespread acclaim with its “More is More” mantra, focusing on giving users more control, freedom, and rewards. A core part of its appeal lies in the Refer to Earn program, which turns referrals into a straightforward way to generate passive income.

Here’s how it works: every time a user makes a swap, they earn rewards. When someone they referred makes a swap, users also receive a portion of those rewards. This feature turns referrals into a non-stop passive income stream, allowing users to maximize their earnings consistently and automatically.

But the rewards are just one part of what makes Plus Wallet so compelling. The wallet is designed with an intuitive, user-friendly interface that makes crypto trading accessible to everyone. Navigating through the app is straightforward, whether users are buying, selling, or tracking assets. The sleek design makes it particularly appealing to anyone who values speed and simplicity.

This combination of intuitive design and rewarding features makes Plus Wallet more than just a place to store crypto. By focusing on ease of use, it allows users to seamlessly explore crypto trading while growing their holdings.

The Best Digital Crypto Wallet of 2024

Binance’s Pre-Market Trading offers a brand new way to get ahead in the market, while Fuse’s Charge service brings affordable, secure digital banking to businesses.

But it’s Plus Wallet’s Refer to Earn feature that could have the biggest impact on everyday users, with its intuitive setup and automatic reward system. As users earn from both their trades and those they refer, the potential to grow holdings becomes truly astronomical.

