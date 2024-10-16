Judge Philip Brimmer from the Colorado District Court recently dismissed a class-action lawsuit against Atomic Wallet, citing lack of jurisdiction, granting the company a significant legal win. Despite the ruling, individuals who lost funds in the $100 million hack last June are still pursuing recovery options.

This incident highlights the growing risk of hacking within the cryptocurrency sector. In this context, Plus Wallet emerges as a dependable crypto management tool, following its “More is More” philosophy by offering users enhanced control, security, and convenience.

In additional crypto news, the TON blockchain has reached a milestone of 100 million wallet addresses, primarily driven by Telegram’s tap-to-earn games. However, the price of Toncoin remains below its peak from June 2024.

Atomic Wallet Clears $100 Million Hack Lawsuit

A federal judge in Colorado ruled to dismiss a class-action lawsuit against Atomic Wallet for lack of jurisdiction, resulting in a legal victory for the Estonia-based cryptocurrency firm. The lawsuit originated from users impacted by a $100 million hack in June 2023.

Although the court ruled in favor of Atomic Wallet, the affected users continue to seek methods to reclaim their lost funds and pursue accountability from the firm. The judge also allowed the plaintiffs 21 days to amend their complaints against Ilia Brusov, a shareholder of Atomic Wallet, thus keeping a slim possibility open for further legal actions.

TON Blockchain Hits 100M Wallets

The TON blockchain has celebrated a significant milestone, reaching over 100 million wallet addresses. This surge in users is largely attributed to the success of Telegram’s innovative tap-to-earn games. Despite this achievement, the price of Toncoin has yet to match its former high in June 2024. It is trading around $5.27, a 9.19% drop over the last month and 37% below its peak of $8.24.

While Toncoin’s current market performance may seem disappointing, the ongoing expansion of the TON ecosystem and potential market upturn provide a beacon of hope for its future valuation and sustained success.

Plus Wallet: Top Security & Rewards in One Crypto Hub

Plus Wallet has positioned itself as a forward-thinking crypto wallet by living up to its “More is More” philosophy. It caters to users who seek both autonomy and security. It addresses common issues associated with traditional wallets while maintaining usability and accessibility.

The wallet features robust security protocols, including end-to-end encryption that ensures private keys remain exclusively on the user’s device. This setup not only enhances security but also empowers users with complete control over their assets, eliminating dependence on third parties. Additionally, the integration of two-factor authentication, utilizing Face ID and PIN codes, further secures user assets from unauthorized access.

Moreover, Plus Wallet distinguishes itself with a rewards model that incentivizes every crypto transaction made by users, with no restrictions on the number or type of transactions. This model offers limitless earning potential, effortlessly enhancing user benefits.

Plus Wallet also supports seamless cross-chain transactions, enabling users to manage various cryptocurrencies within a single platform. This flexibility simplifies user interaction with the crypto space, making it more accessible. As a result, Plus Wallet not only fulfills but exceeds its “More is More” promise, establishing itself as a leading choice among crypto wallets. It delivers extensive benefits while ensuring accessibility and robust security, optimizing user experience in managing their digital assets.

Which Crypto Wallet Leads in 2024?

The recent landmark achievement of the TON blockchain signals positive prospects, yet currency holders remain hopeful for a price recovery. Conversely, the hacking incident at Atomic Wallet reminds us of the critical importance of selecting a reliable crypto wallet, which can significantly influence long-term trading outcomes.

In this context, Plus Wallet is increasingly favored for prioritizing user needs. It offers substantial rewards, greater financial liberty, and simplified access to diverse networks, all while prioritizing security and convenience. For active traders in 2024, Plus Wallet is the top recommendation for a crypto wallet.

