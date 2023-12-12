Osimhen dedicates 2023 CAF Award to late parents

The newly crowned CAF 2023 African Player-of-the-Year, Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen, has expressed gratitude to his late parents for their support while growing up as a young hawker on the streets of Olusosun in Lagos.

The 24-year-old on Tuesday wrote an emotional piece on his official X account (formerly Twitter) reflecting on his journey to stardom after being named CAF 2023 Men’s Player of the Year, ending Nigeria’s 24 years wait for the award since Kanu Nwankwo won the award in 1999.

Osimhen beat stiff competition from Morocco, PSG defender Achraf Hakimi, Egypt, and Liverpool striker Mohammed Salah to win the top award.

The former Lille forward, who started playing football on the streets of Olusosun, has proven himself to be one of the best strikers in the world after helping Napoli win their first Serie A trophy in 33 years.

Read also CAF 2023 Awards: Osimhen says winning is dream come true

“As a young boy who came from the streets of Olusosun, who had to hawk in traffic almost every day of the week while growing up to survive the numerous challenges my family and I were facing, becoming a Treasure in Africa and the World Football was a wild dream, Osimhen said on X( formerly Twitter).

“Words can’t express the joy in my heart; this is a very special moment for me. My football journey has been a rollercoaster of highs, tough lows and emotions. The goals, echoes, and jubilation of victories keep me going even when criticism, hate, and the pain of defeat hit me hard in the chest.

The 24-year-old is now the new king of African football, a climax of an excellent one-year football calendar charting a new path to stardom and greatness.

He expressed gratitude to his amazing family for their unwavering support and his Nigerian fans for their unwavering support even in his shortcomings.

“The support of my amazing family, my fans, most especially my Nigerian supporters and the love for the beautiful game of football motivates me to aim higher daily,” Osimhen added.

Read also 2023 CAF Awards: Osimhen wins best male player, ending Nigeria’s 23 year jinx

“Losing my dear parents in the course of this journey leaves a scar in my heart as they have always been my major driving force for success since I was a kid. May their souls continue to rest in peace. To my wonderful family, thanks for always having my back and loving me so much. I wouldn’t have made it this far without your esteemed support.

“To my fans and Nigerian supporters, your dedication in supporting me on the good and bad days does not go unnoticed; even amidst the arrows of hatred thrown at me, you all stood by my side. I am grateful. Winning the CAF Best African Player 2023 is a testament to my hard work and your love and support. I am so proud of myself for achieving this prestigious award.”