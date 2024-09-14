NNPC moves 100 trucks to Dangote refinery as petrol lifting starts Sunday

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has mobilised 100 trucks to Dangote refinery in readiness for petrol lifting on Sunday.

BusinessDay had exclusively reported that oil marketers will start lifting petrol from Dangote refinery on Sunday. The NNPC has confirmed this, saying that it has moved 100 of its trucks to the $20 billion refinery in Lekki, Lagos.

“In preparation for the Dangote Refinery’s scheduled petrol loading on Sunday, September 15, 2024, NNPC Ltd. has been mobilizing trucks to the refinery’s fuel loading gantry in Ibeju-Lekki. As of Saturday afternoon, NNPC Ltd. had deployed over 100 trucks, with hundreds more en route,” NNPC said on its X handle on Saturday.

Sources had earlier disclosed to BusinessDay that the pump price of petrol would remain unchanged, despite the introduction of Dangote product into the market. The initial daily allocation is expected to be 25 million litres, delivered through the NNPC Trading Limited at a cost of N765.99 to marketers.

“NNPC Trading Limited will continue to import a shortfall of 15 million litres to meet Nigeria’s daily demand for petrol estimated at 40-50 million litres a day,” one of the sources had said.

The source had added, “Each marketer will take a maximum of 50 trucks daily; They will buy at a price of N765.99 through the NNPC Trading Limited, including their costs movement and sell at the current pump price of N855 to N897 depending on the location per litre.”