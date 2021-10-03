NCC unveils Telecom Campus Conversation Forum in Abuja

In efforts to consolidate its consumer’s enlightenment initiatives, the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has unveiled Telecom Campus Conversation Forum at the University of Abuja.

The commission said the new initiative is aimed at creating awareness for University students on their Rights and Obligations as telecommunications consumers.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the Forum, NCC’s Director Consumer Affairs Bureau, Efosa Idehen, reiterated that consumer’s rights and obligations are key to the Commission.

According to him, “we have several platforms for carrying out consumer education to ensure that consumers are well informed and adopt the use of various mediums to pass the message across to consumers.

“We have social media platforms like Facebook, Linked In, Instagram and Twitter for consumer enlightenment and complaint management”, Idehen said.

Read Also: NCC Act should be reviewed to protect small operators ― Oke

He further listed some of the Commission’s consumer initiatives to include: Emergency Toll-free Number 112; the NCC Consumer Complaint Toll-Free Number 622; the Do-Not-Disturb (DND) Short Code 2442, the Regulation on Forceful Subscription, and measures put in place to check cases of pre-registered Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards.

Earlier, Haesat Lawal, the Deputy Director, Consumer Affairs, NCC, explained that the event will expose students to knowledge in Consumer Protection, SIMs Registration, SIM – NIN linkage, Cyber security, and how to protect themselves online.

She further said, “It is our hope that today’s sensitization will encourage all of you to be more informed, educated, and protected as a telecom consumer and will inspire you as – STUDENTS to amplify the voice of the Commission by informing telecom consumers of their rights and obligations”

“Our presentations today will educate you on all what you need to know about the role NCC is playing in telecom Consumer protection as well as other consumer centric initiatives and activities designed for the benefit of Consumers,” she added.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja who was represented by Head of Department, HOD, Electrical & Electronic Department, Evans Ashigwu stated that the programme is befitting for the wellbeing of the Students and the University general”.