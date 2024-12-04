NCAA unveils e-portal to modernise aviation operations

NCAA says it will continue to support all Federal Government initiatives to curb the spread of the Delta variant.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has taken a step towards modernising aviation operations with the launch of the Directorate of Air Transport Regulation (DATR) Electronic Portal (E-Portal).

Chris Najomo, acting director-general, NCAA, speaking at the launch held at the NCAA headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, described the e-portal as a single-window platform designed to modernise and streamline the processes and operations of the Directorate of Air Transport Regulations.

Najomo emphasised that the platform aligns with international best practices, aiming to enhance service delivery while providing a seamless electronic interface for stakeholders within the aviation ecosystem.

“This portal is a significant milestone in our journey to modernize aviation processes in Nigeria. It defines a new era of innovation, efficiency, and productivity,”

He highlighted its potential to transform how business is conducted in the sector.

Olayinka Babaoye-Iriobe, the Director of DATR, elaborated on the portal’s features, which include process optimization, data centralization, real-time tracking, and improved transparency.

She stressed that the initiative would boost efficiency, foster innovation, and improve stakeholder operations in the Nigerian aviation sector.

Key industry leaders commended the initiative. Obiora Okonkwo, Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, commended Najomo’s leadership, describing his appointment as “putting a round peg in a round hole.”

He noted that the launch exemplifies NCAA’s commitment to innovation and efficiency, significantly improving the ease of doing business in the aviation sector.

Similarly, Allen Onyema, CEO of Air Peace, lauded the E-Portal as a step toward global aviation standards, emphasizing its role in creating a business-friendly regulatory environment.

“This initiative reflects the NCAA’s renewed dedication to fostering a business-friendly and efficient regulatory environment,” he said.

He said the launch of the DATR E-Portal positions the NCAA as a forward-thinking regulator, leveraging digital tools to enhance operations, increase transparency, and bolster Nigeria’s aviation industry.

The authority has called on all stakeholders to embrace the platform, marking the beginning of a digitally transformed aviation ecosystem in the country.

Share