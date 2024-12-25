Nasarawa Accountant General calls for unity, peace during Christmas, new year celebrations 

As Christians celebrate this year’s Christmas, Musa Ahmed Mohammed, the Nasarawa State Accountant General and former two-term Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has called on all citizens of the state to embrace peace and harmony during this festive season.

In a message he signed and made available to Journalists on Tuesday, Mohammed reminds the people of Nasarawa that the true spirit of Christmas lies in spreading goodwill, fostering unity, and building bridges of understanding.

Mohammed emphasized that Christmas is a time for reconciliation, forgiveness, and togetherness. “In this season of joy and reflection, let us put aside any differences that may divide us and focus on what brings us together as a people. Peace is the foundation upon which we build a prosperous and secure society, and this Christmas, I urge all the people of Nasarawa to make peace a priority,” he said.

The former two-term Speaker pointed out that the values of peace and unity are essential not only during Christmas but throughout the entire year. “Our strength lies in our ability to live together in peace and mutual respect. As we celebrate the birth of Christ, let us remember His message of love and peace and apply it to our daily lives. This is the true essence of Christmas,” he added.

Looking ahead to the New Year, the former speaker expressed his hope that the coming year would be marked by greater cooperation and peaceful coexistence among all citizens of Nasarawa State. “The New Year brings with it new opportunities for growth and development. It is my sincere wish that as we step into 2024, we do so with a renewed commitment to peace, unity, and collective progress,” he said.

While calling on the people of Nasarawa to support Governor Abdulahi Sule-led administration, he urged them to carry out the spirit of peace into the new year and beyond. “Let us enter 2024 with open hearts and a firm resolve to make Nasarawa State a beacon of peace and prosperity. Together, we can build a brighter future for ourselves and generations to come,” he said.

Share