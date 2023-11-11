Mbah dedicates Appeal Court victory to Enugu people

…Says, ‘I will not disappoint you’

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah commended the justices of the Court of Appeal Lagos for standing firmly by the sacredness of the temple of justice.

Mbah, who said this while briefing journalists at the Government House Enugu immediately the news of the judgement filtered into Enugu, said the judgement of the appellate court was consistent with an earlier dismissal of the same matter filed before the Enugu State Election Petitions Tribunal.

The governor said that judgements are consistent and “in line with the mandate freely given to us by the great people of Enugu State in the March 18 gubernatorial election.

“They further reaffirmed our belief in the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.”

He said: “Permit me also to state that this is not a victory for Peter Mbah as governor, it is a victory for water that will run nonstop through taps of Enugu homes in less than 20 days. It is also a victory that will make Enugu State a road construction site, and we are talking about the length and breadth of Enugu State being transformed into a road construction site.

‘It is also a victory that would ensure that we have smart schools across the 260 wards of Enugu State.

“Let me assure Ndi Enugu that we are not going to let them down. We are going to deploy every breath and fibre of our being to consolidate on the gains we have made so far.

“I want to express my profound gratitude to the great people of Enugu State for their tremendous support, and the unimpeachable trust reposed in us.

“We will never fail them. Indeed, the long-awaited tomorrow is right here with us. Thank you.”

The governor further said: “Let me also say this as a lawyer, this judgement reaffirms my belief and trust in the irrevocable will of the judiciary. I want to use this opportunity to commend the justices of the Court of Appeal for standing firmly by the sacredness of the temple of justice.

“I want to also thank the great people of Enugu State for their endurance in the face of palpable untruth purveyed just to paint their government black.

“With this judgement, we are going to deploy more energy and commitment to bring development to the doorsteps of Ndi Enugu.”