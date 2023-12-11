Mariam Amuda to attempt Guinness World record in longest marathon television talk show

Mariam Amuda, a Nigerian media personality, journalist and broadcaster, also known as Marygold is set to embark on an attempt to break the Guinness World record of the longest marathon television talk show of 100 hours.

The marathon television talk show, which will start on Saturday 16 December and run till Wednesday 20 December, 2023 in Lagos, will see her interview 100 guests in 100 hours.

“The contempt of this attempt is to interview over 100 guests, the category of actors, actresses, CEOs, politicians and many other dignitaries in Nigeria. They will be interviewed on their journey so far, the inspiration behind their career, how they got to the stage they are at, their challenges and visions. So, people will learn from their stories,” Amuda said, during a press conference in Lagos.

According to her, the decision to attempt the Guinness World record was made about six months ago, when she applied for the world record of longest marathon television talk show on the back of her desire to put the Nigeria media industry on the global space.

She disclosed that the Guinness World Record had in October sent an approval mail to congratulate her and sent their rules and regulations and other requirements needed to make the attempt.

Explaining when and how to follow the show, Amuda noted that the 100 hours show will be broadcasted live on Startime Channel 427 Nigezie Xtreme and the attempt will take place at 1, Taiwo Adekunle Street, off Coker Street. Ogba, Lagos. “People can also watch the attempt live on my social media handles Instagram @marygold_official”.

Amuda, therefore, solicits Nigerians’ support, especially the media organisations and colleagues in the industry to come out en masse and support her through the journey to achieve the feat. She added that the attempt is going to be interesting, entertaining, and educative for Nigerians.

It would be recalled that the longest marathon television talk show is 73 hrs. 23 min, and was achieved by NOVA24TV (Slovenia) and hosted by Boris Tomašič in Ljubljana, Slovenia, from 24 to 27 September 2023.