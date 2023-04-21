Make sure you are counted during forth-coming census, Bishop urges Abians

Geoffrey Obijuru Ibeabuchi, the Anglican Bishop of Umuahia diocese, has urged Abians to present themselves to be counted during the National Census on May 3-5 2023.

In a Communique issued after the Young Fathers Conference held at the St Michael’s Church Okwulaga, Afara-Ibeku East Archdeaconry Umuahia, Ibeabuchi explained that the National Census data would assist in National planning and implementation of developmental initiatives.

The Conference with the theme ‘Young men shall see Visions’ taken from the Bible book of Joel 2 verse 28 described vision as an experience in the life of a person where God reveals the future events to him, adding that this should be the lifestyle of Young Fathers.

The bishop however, regretted that it was no longer seen today in our society.

The communiqué issued at the end the conference listed Vision killers to include worldliness, lack of connection with Jesus Christ, drunkenness, fellowshipping with wrong people and religious bigotry, among others.

The Conference decried the increase in level of irresponsible marriages among Young Fathers and advised the Young Fathers to follow divine instructions and guidance and make their marriages enjoyable.

The Conference also advised the Judiciary to remain firm and fair in the discharge of its statutory roles even as the 2023 general election is over with lots of irregularities.

The Conference featured Bible study, Marriage Seminar, Exposition and prayer sessions.