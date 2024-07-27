Lessons for Nigeria from Singapore’s rigorous selection process

Nigeria could benefit from adopting a more stringent leadership selection process, akin to Singapore’s, according to Christopher Kolade, former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. In an exclusive interview with BusinessDay, Kolade emphasised the importance of thorough vetting and preparation for leadership roles.

“Nigeria is brimming with rich human and material resources, waiting to be harnessed by purposeful, creative, and innovative leadership,” Kolade said. “Leadership that aligns with cultural values and follows a bottom-up approach is crucial for unlocking Nigeria’s developmental potential.”

However, Nigeria faces significant challenges due to leadership failures, corruption, and poor governance. A report by African Journals Online highlights these issues, underscoring the need for a transformative approach to leadership.

Speaking further, Kolade pointed to Singapore’s leadership selection process as a model to emulate. “In Singapore, they spend four years evaluating an individual for leadership,” he noted. “The character and temperament of a leader are key to performance. If a leader lacks the right qualities and understanding of people, their leadership can fail.”

He stressed the critical importance of selecting the right leaders through rigorous testing. “To choose a leader, assessing their past actions and behaviour is vital. What has this person done before? How have they performed? This evidence is crucial in determining their readiness for higher responsibilities,” Kolade explained.

Kolade, who is also the pioneer President/Chairman of the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria, highlighted the contrast between business and national leadership training. “In business, we invest in training and preparing senior managers. But for national leadership, we often neglect this. Singapore’s approach ensures that leaders have proven themselves at various levels before taking on new roles,” he said.

He discussed the broader issue of leadership failure across Africa. “Leadership failure is inevitable if the conditions for good performance are not established. Leadership is a responsibility, not just a title or status. It requires learning and humility. Leaders must acknowledge the need to learn, sometimes even from those junior to them,” he said.