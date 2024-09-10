Kecam Technologies addresses documentation, workflow challenges

In response to the burgeoning challenge of accessing foreign exchange and the escalating costs associated with critical office documentation formats, Kecam Technologies, one of Nigeria’s indigenous IT firm based in Lekki, Lagos, has announced the launch of a PDF Editor, Foxit PDF Editor.

This solution is set to redefine document management and organisational workflows across various sectors.

Bonny Mekwunye, vice chairman of Kecam Technologies Limited, highlighted the significance of Foxit PDF Editor, stating, “Foxit PDF Editor is designed to address the needs of individuals and businesses concerned with cost-effective documentation and efficient workflow organization.”

He emphasised that the suite optimises document workflows by offering a comprehensive range of features, including advanced editing, secured eSigning, collaborative tools, and AI-driven functionalities.

One of the distinguishing features of Foxit PDF Editor is its versatility, being compatible with Windows, MacOS, iOS, mobile platforms, and cloud services. This broad compatibility ensures seamless integration into diverse organisational environments, fostering enhanced collaboration and productivity.

Mekwunye further elaborated on the benefits of Foxit PDF Editor, citing its cost-effectiveness and user-friendly interface.

“Foxit offers a solution that enables knowledge workers to create, edit, fill, merge, organise, redact, and analyse PDF documents with ease,” he stated.

The suite’s affordability enables widespread deployment within organisations, thereby streamlining operations and reducing overall management costs. As the major lisenced firm to distribute Foxit Solutions not only in Nigeria but West Africa, Kecam Technologies has put in place all measures to ensure that customers have a robust support system in place.”

Key features setting Foxit PDF Editor apart from its competitors include: its robust security measures, with significant cost savings attributed to enhanced security updates and consistent support services. Additionally, Foxit’s licensing flexibility, offering both perpetual and subscription-based options, caters to diverse organizational preferences and budgetary considerations.

Foxit PDF Editor Suite Pro for teams represents the pinnacle of this innovative solution, providing advanced editing functionalities, secure electronic document signing, and comprehensive security measures. Noteworthy features include automatic text box identification, seamless paragraph reflow, and OCR text recognition for scanned content.

In light of the cost-effectiveness and flexibility offered by Foxit PDF Editor, organisations are poised to benefit from improved productivity, enhanced security, and streamlined document management processes. Mekwunye concluded, “After switching to Foxit, management costs have sharply reduced, heralding a new era of efficiency and optimisation in document workflows.”

Foxit PDF Editor promises unparalleled functionality, security, and affordability in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.