International students from Nigeria, other countries are key to addressing workforce gaps-Report

ApplyBoard, a technology platform on international student mobility, has highlighted that international students will address workforce shortages resulting from retirements in 2025.

It notes that demographic shifts will reshape the workforce, health care and social services is a key pathway to career success, while Tech and STEM fields offers strong career opportunities,providing a good resource for Nigerian students to plan for their academic and career journey.

This was made known in its fourth annual trends report, titled, “Navigating Global Student Mobility: Top Trends in International Education for 2025 and Beyond”, which explores the future workforce landscape, examining how demographic shifts will impact the labour market.

The report also identifies career paths that are expected to offer increased employment opportunities across various countries.

The comprehensive analysis in the report is based on government data, proprietary surveys, and industry forecasts, providing valuable insights into the evolving trends in international education and their implications for global workforce development.

According to Khaled El Hennawy, Associate Vice President, of Middle East & Africa at ApplyBoard, “The findings in our report underscore the rapidly evolving nature of global student mobility. By understanding these transformative trends, Nigerian students can navigate this dynamic landscape with confidence and position themselves for success, both during their studies and in their future careers.”

Here are its findings in more detail:

How demographic shifts will reshape the workforce

Demographic changes are poised to reshape the global workforce, with citizens over the age of 65 expected to comprise more than 20 percent of the populations in Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US by 2030. This wave of retirements will create substantial gaps in the labour market, positioning international students as key players in meeting these workforce needs.

In Canada, nearly 8 million job openings are forecasted from 2022 to 2031, with 63 percent of these driven by retirements. Similarly, Australia’s labour market is projected to expand by 14 percent, adding almost 2 million jobs by 2033.

The UK is expected to see employment levels rise to 37 million by 2035, representing a 4 percent increase from 2025 levels. Meanwhile, the US workforce is anticipated to grow by 6.7 million jobs between 2023 and 2033, reflecting a 4 percent overall increase.

These demographic trends underscore the importance of international students in filling the emerging labour market gaps and supporting economic growth in these countries.

Health Care and social services a key pathway to career success

By 2035, employment in the health care and social services sector is projected to grow by at least 7 percent in Australia, Canada, the UK, the US, and the EU, resulting in millions of new jobs.

Data from ApplyBoard indicates that nearly 20 percent of searches by Nigerian students in the first seven months of 2024 were related to health studies. This heightened interest suggests a potential increase in applications to health programs in 2024 and 2025, reflecting a growing trend among international students seeking careers in this expanding sector.

Tech and STEM fields offer strong career opportunities

According to McKinsey, 67 percent of global leaders plan to increase AI spending in the next three years, particularly in HR and recruitment sectors. In a similar vein, Microsoft’s 2023 Work Trend Index revealed that 82 percent of business leaders consider AI-related skills essential for the future workforce.

STEM occupations in the United States are therefore projected to grow by over 10 percent between 2023 and 2033, technology and STEM fields offer promising pathways for international students. The future of work is being transformed by AI and digital tools, prompting significant investment from businesses.

For international students, mastering these emerging technologies is crucial to succeeding in modern workplaces and a tech-driven job market. Students globally, are advised to pursue programs that focus on developing digital skills to thrive in industries driven by technological innovation.

Share