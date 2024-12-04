FCTA launches streetlight installation to curb rural insecurity

Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) , says his administration is installing streetlights in all ongoing roads construction in rural areas to improve security in the nation’s capital..

Wike made this known while inaugurating the construction of a 10.5-kilometer access road aimed at connecting multiple communities along the Kabusa-Ketti road corridor on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, “For the first time you can see we are providing roads, and at the same time, providing streetlights.

“We have dualised Kuje Township Road. Go there in the night and see the streetlights.

“This, in a way, will improve security in the affected communities,” he said.

The minister reiterated the FCT administration’s dedication to alleviating the challenges faced by residents, ensuring a secure environment for farmers to access their farmlands, and addressing insecurity within the territory.

He further announced the approval for the construction of a senior secondary school in the Ketti community, underscoring the administration’s focus on education and community development.

“I have seen what you have written there in the banner. Let me assure you without you even saying it, that Ketti will get a senior secondary school,” the minister said.

Wike explained that the provision of access roads and construction of the senior secondary schools for the community are in fulfillment of President Bola Tinubu’s promise to the people.

Earlier, Richard Dauda, acting executive secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), said that the Kabusa to Ketti access road is a 10.5-kilometre project connecting several communities.

Dauda said that the project, awarded to Tech Oil Global Concept, was expected to be completed in six months.

Christopher Maikalangu, chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), highlighted that the construction of the Kabusa-Ketti road would greatly alleviate the hardships faced by residents in the area.

Share