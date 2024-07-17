Edo Guber: PDP hails court judgment affirming Ighodalo’s candidacy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, applauded the judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja, affirmed the nomination of its candidate, Asue Ighodalo in the September 21, 2024 Governorship election in Edo State.

Debo Ologunagba, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, described the landmark judgement which upheld the PDP Edo State Governorship Primary election held on February 22, 2024 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City as victory for democracy, Rule of Law and a well-founded affirmation of the propriety and credibility of the Primary election and PDP’s internal democracy.

The party also notes that the spontaneous jubilation across Edo State at the news of the judgement reaffirms the PDP’s candidate, Asue Ighodalo as the undisputed preference of the majority of the people of Edo State in the coming Governorship election.

The Party noted that the judgement further validates the fact that all the aspirants at the Governorship Primary election were accorded level playing ground in the conduct of the Edo State PDP Congresses and Governorship Primary election that produced Dr. Asue Ighodalo as candidate.

The PDP congratulates Asue Ighodalo and urges all Party members to remain united and continue to work together with the majority of the people of Edo State to ensure the victory of our Party and candidate in the September 21, 2024 Governorship election.