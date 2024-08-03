DSS, police arrested 15 protesters at MKO Abiola Stadium today – Convener

The Nigeria Police and other security agencies have arrested 15 protesters who converged on the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja during the third day of a hunger protest.

Abiodun Sanusi, one of the conveners of the “EndBadGovernanceInNigeria#” group, confirmed this to BusinessDay in a telephone call on Saturday.

Sanusi reported that the protesters were sitting on the ground, singing, and demonstrating peacefully when a van with a filled with security personnel—including seven DSS agents, multiple police vehicles, and personnel from the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force—arrived and barricaded them before making the arrests.

“The protesters, along with journalists covering the event, were subjected to tear gas. A bullet was reportedly found in the vehicle of a Premium Times reporter, underscoring the severity of the crackdown,” he said.

This occurred around 11 am, just as the protesters were about to form a large group. At that moment, the police released gunshots and tear gas.

Sanusi expressed dismay over the government’s actions, highlighting that their demonstration had remained peaceful since its inception.

“Despite obeying the law and remaining peaceful, they came at us massively,” a protester recounted. The escalation in security measures raises concerns about the state of democracy in Nigeria, with many fearing a drift towards a more authoritarian regime.

The inspector-general of police and the chief of defence staff have both issued threats against protesters, further exacerbating tensions.

Sanusi stated that protesters remain resolute, vowing not to be deterred by the arrests.

“We are re-strategizing, but we won’t be deterred. Nigeria belongs to us all, not to the politicians or the military or the police. This is our dear country,” a protester declared.

The Nigerian press and media are being called upon to shed light on the repression of citizens’ rights. Protesters insist they will continue their fight until their demands are met, emphasising their commitment to peaceful demonstration and their unwavering stance against intimidation.

As the situation develops, the international community will be closely watching Nigeria’s handling of civil unrest and the protection of democratic principles, analysts say.

Locky Obiang, a former gubernatorial candidate in Edo’s 2024 election and one of the protest leaders, also confirmed the arrests to BusinessDay.

“Some of our members were arrested today for exercising their rights as Nigerians,” Obiang said. He disclosed that several protest organisers were detained for hours by the police the previous day, their phones seized, making it impossible to contact them.

“The police arrested some organisers, seized their phones, and held them for several hours before releasing them,” Obiang explained. He described the arrests as attempts to demonise the protest.

According to Obiang, protesters had gathered at Moshood Abiola Stadium to mobilise more participants. However, within 30 minutes, the police barricaded the road and fired tear gas at the unarmed protesters before making arrests. “Some of us had to run into a bus to take cover,” he added.

It would be recalled that the protest organisers had initially sought to use Eagle Square for their convergence but were denied access. Authorities of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) obtained a court order restricting the protesters to the MKO Abiola National Stadium.