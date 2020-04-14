Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

COVID-19: FG Receives Medical Equipment from UN

The United Nations on Tuesday donated some medical equipment to the federal government  to help combat Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Hadi Sirika, Aviation Minister took the delivery of the various medical equipment on behalf of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

According to Sirika, the equipment, which included, among other things , fifty (50) ventilators, will go a long way in boosting the nation’s capacity to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Sirika  expressed  appreciation of the Nigerian government to the United Nations and Allied Air Cargo for transporting the equipment free of charge to Abuja,  statement signed by James Odaudu Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation, revealed.

