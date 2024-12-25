Court issues restraining order against Wike, others in Abuja land dispute

An Abuja High Court has issued an interim injunction preventing Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and other parties from proceeding with the sale of a landed property.

The property, situated at Plot No. 4411, Cadastral Zone A09, Guzape District, Abuja, became the subject of an interim injunction issued by Justice Mohammed Zubairu. The order followed an ex-parte motion presented by the applicant’s counsel, Reuben Ata.

While the ex-parte motion, marked M/16807/2024, was filed by Mr Atabo on Monday, its certified true copy was provided to the journalists on Tuesday.

Justice Zubairu, serving as a vacation judge, stated that he was inclined to grant the application as requested in the interest of justice and fair hearing. He ruled that the interim injunction would remain in effect for a few days, pending the service of all parties and their appearance before the court for the hearing of the motion on notice.

“Consequently, an interim injunction is hereby granted, restraining the defendants/respondents, whether by themselves, agents, privies, servants, workmen, or any other person acting on their behalf, from trespassing into or interfering with the claimant’s exclusive possession of the property.” The judge further stated that the order would remain in effect pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“In the same vein, prayers 2, 3, and 4 are granted as requested,” the judge noted. He also directed that the motion on notice already filed before the court be served on all defendants and adjourned the case until December 30 for the hearing of the substantive suit.

In the ex-parte motion, dated and filed on December 16, the applicant, Nextdora Nigeria Limited, sued Mr. Eric Anyamene Nnamdi, Hajiya Bilikisu Mallam, the FCT minister, and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) as the 1st to 4th defendants, respectively. The company sought and was granted four interim orders.

The fourth relief granted was an interim injunction restraining the defendants from developing or assigning the property at Plot No. 4411, Cadastral Zone A09, Guzape District, Abuja—covered by a Right of Occupancy with File No. MISC 128232, or any portion thereof—to a third party, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

In a motion on notice filed on December 16 and marked CV/5517/24, the company sued the four defendants, seeking to prevent them from selling its landed property, among other requests. The writ of summons sought seven reliefs, including a declaration that the claimant is the title holder of the property located at Plot No. 4411, Cadastral Zone A09, Guzape District, Abuja.

